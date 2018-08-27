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Nick Bryant - How they control politicians through blackmail
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12 views • August 27, 2018
If you want to know why politicians are so corrupt it is no doubt often due to blackmail,
Today's guest is Nick Bryant, co- author of "Confessions of a D.C. Madam". The book is an autographical account of Henry W. Vinson’s odyssey from the humble origins of Williamson, West Virginia to running the largest gay escort service in Washington, DC by the time he was 26 years old.
Today's guest is Nick Bryant, co- author of "Confessions of a D.C. Madam". The book is an autographical account of Henry W. Vinson’s odyssey from the humble origins of Williamson, West Virginia to running the largest gay escort service in Washington, DC by the time he was 26 years old.
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