© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Understanding Deep Politics Confernce - Dahlia Wasfi
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • August 27, 2018
Dr. Dahlia Wasfi is an internationally known speaker and activist. Born in the United States to an American Jewish mother and an Iraqi Muslim father, she lived in Iraq as a child, returning to the U.S. at age 5. Dr. Wasfi has made two trips to Iraq to visit her extended family since the 2003 “Shock and Awe” invasion, including a three month stay in Basra.
http://www.liberatethis.com.
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/dahlia-wasfi/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
http://www.liberatethis.com.
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/dahlia-wasfi/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.