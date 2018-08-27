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Agenda21 ... Carr Fire Catastrophe, Front-Line Footage
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20 views • August 27, 2018
The global climate engineering assault continues to be ramped up, geoengineering operations are mathematically the greatest and most immediate threat we collectively face. Though there are countless forms of anthropogenic damage to the biosphere and climate system, in regard to the off the scale increases in wildfires, and in regard to the unprecedented fire behavior, geoengineering is the core causal factor. The Carr Fire in Northern California continues to rage out of control.
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