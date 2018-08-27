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How To Solve The Rubik’s Cube, Easy Method, Step 2 of 8: White Cross
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10 views • August 27, 2018
A Rubik's cube solving tutorial. This is step 2 of an 8 part video series. In this video I teach you how to solve the white cross.
Algorithms:
White sticker facing up: F2
White sticker facing front: U' R' F R
White edge piece in equator: R U R'
White edge piece on bottom, but wrong place or position: F2
Algorithms:
White sticker facing up: F2
White sticker facing front: U' R' F R
White edge piece in equator: R U R'
White edge piece on bottom, but wrong place or position: F2
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