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Understanding Deep Politics Confernce - Peter Dale Scott
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5 views • August 27, 2018
Peter Dale Scott, a former Canadian diplomat and English Professor at the University of California, Berkeley, is a poet, writer, and researcher. His prose books include The War Conspiracy (1972), The Assassinations: Dallas and Beyond (in collaboration, 1976), Crime and Cover-Up: The CIA, the Mafia, and the Dallas-Watergate Connection (1977)...
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/peter-dale-scott/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
PeterDaleScott.net
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/peter-dale-scott/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
PeterDaleScott.net
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