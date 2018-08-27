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NEW Flawless Now 2 Minute Miracle Eye Puffyness Wrinkle Reducer (appearance of); anti-aging serum
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14 views • August 27, 2018
PORTION OF PROFIT FUNDS INFOWARS/ ALEX JONES
GO HERE: https://shannondsmith.youngevity.com/spa-beauty/spa/facial-serums-moisturizers/flawless-now-trade-instant-perfecting-gel-30-ct.html
designed to minimize appearance of aging—right before your eyes within minutes!
instantly & temporarily firm, tone & lift your look
Smoothes appearance of fine lines wrinkles
Firms, tones, & lessens appearance of deeper lines & creases
Minimizes the look of under-eye puffiness
(temporary; not "all natural")
GO HERE: https://shannondsmith.youngevity.com/spa-beauty/spa/facial-serums-moisturizers/flawless-now-trade-instant-perfecting-gel-30-ct.html
designed to minimize appearance of aging—right before your eyes within minutes!
instantly & temporarily firm, tone & lift your look
Smoothes appearance of fine lines wrinkles
Firms, tones, & lessens appearance of deeper lines & creases
Minimizes the look of under-eye puffiness
(temporary; not "all natural")
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