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Lenore Skenazy Raising Children in Modern Society
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415 views • August 27, 2018
Lenore Skenazy is founder of the book and blog, "Free-Range Kids" (www.freerangekids.com), which launched the anti-helicopter parenting movement. A public speaker, she has lectured everywhere from Microsoft Headquarters to the Sydney Opera House (book her now!). She's also a frequent guest on talk shows and has written for The Daily News. The holiday she invented, "Take Our Children to the Park...And Leave Them There Day" is now celebrated around the world.
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