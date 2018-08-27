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How The Global Warming Scare Began
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44 views • August 27, 2018
Respected meteorologist John Coleman reports on the history of the global warming hoax and just how and why it started. Mr. Coleman was founder of the Weather Channel and one of our most experienced former TV weathermen. Unfortunately Mr. Coleman passed away this year at the age of 83. I believe he knew what he was talking about in this report.
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