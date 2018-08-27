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My Reversed Speech Research, Part 2
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32 views • August 27, 2018
My Reversed Speech Research, Part 2
This is how to do reversed speech. The videos are downloaded as MP4 files, converted to MP3 audio with Format Factory. Then brought into a program called Audacity, where the audio is filtered to make it clearer. The audio is reversed and slowed to allow review for speech reversal. This is the "how to" on reverse speech! I doubt if there is anything else like it on the internet, as it is considered by some a "trade secret". (Video posted in 2016)
This is how to do reversed speech. The videos are downloaded as MP4 files, converted to MP3 audio with Format Factory. Then brought into a program called Audacity, where the audio is filtered to make it clearer. The audio is reversed and slowed to allow review for speech reversal. This is the "how to" on reverse speech! I doubt if there is anything else like it on the internet, as it is considered by some a "trade secret". (Video posted in 2016)
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