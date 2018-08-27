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Up your nose with a toxic antigen filled hose. The flu mist is back courtesy the CDC...
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609 views • August 27, 2018
After advising the public to avoid the nasal spray version of the flu vaccine for the last two years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now giving it the green light. A favorite of the needle-averse, the spray had not appeared to work as well against H1N1, a strain of the flu, in the last few seasons, according to the public health agency. But it’s expected to work better this year, according to the CDC.
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