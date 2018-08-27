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Understanding Deep Poltics Conference - Annie Machon
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5 views • August 27, 2018
Annie Machon is a former intelligence officer for MI5, the UK Security Service, who resigned in 1996 to blow the whistle on the spies' incompetence and crimes with her ex-partner, David Shayler. As a result she has had to go on the run around Europe, live in exile in France, face arrest and imprisonment, and watch as friends, family and journalists were arrested
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/annie-machon/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview
http://www.anniemachon.ch
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/annie-machon/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview
http://www.anniemachon.ch
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