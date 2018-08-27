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Understanding Deep Politics Conference - Peter Phillips
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1 view • August 27, 2018
A Professor of Sociology at Sonoma State University and President of The Media Freedom Foundation/Project Censored for 15 years. Professor Philips discusses rampant media consolidation and the direct correlation of what it means to have an informed public as a requirement for a democratic republic to remain a free state.
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/peter-phillips/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
Projectcensored.org
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/peter-phillips/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
Projectcensored.org
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