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Understanding Deep Politics Conference - Micahel Parenti
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2 views • August 27, 2018
Michael Parenti received his Ph.D. in political science from Yale University. He has taught at a number of colleges and universities, in the United States and abroad. He is the author of twenty-two books, 300 articles of his have appeared in scholarly journals, political periodicals and various magazines and newspapers.
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/michael-parenti
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview
http://www.michaelparenti.org
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/michael-parenti
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview
http://www.michaelparenti.org
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