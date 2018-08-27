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Reversed Speech: Pulling Back the Curtain on Our TRUE Reality!
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68 views • August 27, 2018
A montage of reverse speech clips which easily show how deceptive government and mass media truly are. John Connally confesses not only to the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy, but he confesses to being the mastermind who planned it. Jackie confesses also to having been threatened to go along with the assassination of her own husband. Mike Walter of USA Today confesses that they faked the footage regarding planes going into the buildings on 911.
Knowledge is Power! Use it wisely.
Knowledge is Power! Use it wisely.
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