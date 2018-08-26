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Al Sharpton's Misspelling - UNCF ad
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19 views • August 26, 2018
The United Negro College Fund (UNCF), also known as the United Fund, is an American philanthropic organization that funds scholarships for black students and general scholarship funds for 37 private historically black colleges and universities.
Don't let your children grow up like #AlSharpton!
Learn how to donate here:
https://www.uncf.org/ways-to-donate
“A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”®
https://teespring.com/en-GB/respict#pid=2&cid=2122&sid=front
Don't let your children grow up like #AlSharpton!
Learn how to donate here:
https://www.uncf.org/ways-to-donate
“A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”®
https://teespring.com/en-GB/respict#pid=2&cid=2122&sid=front
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