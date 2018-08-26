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Understanding Deep Politics Conference - David Ray Griffin
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10 views • August 26, 2018
David Ray Griffin is Professor of Philosophy of Religion and Theology, Emeritus, at Claremont School of Theology and Claremont Graduate University, and a co-director of the Center for Process Studies. He is the author of 36 books, nine of which are on 9/11. His most complete statement about 9/11, The New Pearl Harbor Revisited, was a Publishers Weekly “Pick of the Week”.
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/david-ray-griffin/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/david-ray-griffin/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
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