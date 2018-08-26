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Doctor Wallach Says Type 2 Diabetes Easily Remedied It's a Simple Mineral Deficiency
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85 views • August 26, 2018
PORTION OF PROFIT FUNDS INFOWARS/ ALEX JONES-
Dr. Wallach Endorsed Super Quality Natural Health Products-
https://shannondsmith.youngevity.com/
"Give your body all of the 90 essential nutrients it needs as basic building blocks and you will be amazed at its ability to heal itself." – Dr. Joel Wallach, BS, DVM, ND
These statements/products have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration- not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease; does NOT replace your own doctor advice
Dr. Wallach Endorsed Super Quality Natural Health Products-
https://shannondsmith.youngevity.com/
"Give your body all of the 90 essential nutrients it needs as basic building blocks and you will be amazed at its ability to heal itself." – Dr. Joel Wallach, BS, DVM, ND
These statements/products have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration- not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease; does NOT replace your own doctor advice
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