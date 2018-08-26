© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Time Cooking - 24 - Chocolate Milk Shake
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • August 26, 2018
This video continues where my Youtube channel left off. Haven't decided how long I will stay here. I noticed it takes way too long for a video to get reviewed. 8/29 EDIT: This was uploaded on a Sunday so that's why it took longer. I know that now.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.