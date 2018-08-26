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Understanding Deep Politics Conference - Ian R Crane
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39 views • August 26, 2018
An ex-oilfield executive, Ian lectures and writes on the geo-political webs that are being spun; with particular focus on US Hegemony and the NWO agenda for control of global resource
See: more at:
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/ian-crane/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
https://ianrcrane.com/
For more information please visit the Ian Crane Website https://ianrcrane.com/
See: more at:
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/ian-crane/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
https://ianrcrane.com/
For more information please visit the Ian Crane Website https://ianrcrane.com/
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