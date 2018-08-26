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Monkey Business (on Escape to Freedom with Sky)
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24 views • August 26, 2018
Do not insult Monkeys by comparing them to dishonest humans. Monkeys might steal bananas & stuff but they never set up premeditated crimes to exploit & hurt people.
Comparing a corrupt cop to a monkey, is very defamatory to the Monkey. Do Monkeys run convoluted racketeering & protection rackets.
Are Monkeys guilty of collusion, fraud & criminal negligence?
Something to think about when calling a Criminal or Jerk a monkey!
Comparing a corrupt cop to a monkey, is very defamatory to the Monkey. Do Monkeys run convoluted racketeering & protection rackets.
Are Monkeys guilty of collusion, fraud & criminal negligence?
Something to think about when calling a Criminal or Jerk a monkey!
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