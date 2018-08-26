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Understanding Deep Politics Conference - Ellen Brown
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2 views • August 26, 2018
Ellen Brown developed her research skills as an attorney practicing civil litigation in Los Angeles. In Web of Debt, her latest book, she turns those skills to an analysis of the Federal Reserve and “the money trust.” She shows how this private cartel has usurped the power to create money from the people themselves, and how we the people can get it back.
See more at:
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/ellen-brown/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
See more at:
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/ellen-brown/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
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