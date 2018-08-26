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President Donald Trump Starring in Na Na Hey Hey Goodbye #LockThemAllUp
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177 views • August 26, 2018
President Trump locks up Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, James Comey, Peter Strzok, Loretta Lynch, John Brennan, Robert Mueller, James Clapper and Bruce Ohr in Gitmo. When will this fantasy become reality? Who else will be locked up? Only time will tell.
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