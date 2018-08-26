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Will Trump be brought down by Campaign Finance Violations??
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6111 views • August 26, 2018
School is back in session, so we went down to the UT campus to ask students just what they think about recent reports that have been circulating in the media regarding Trump's campaign finance 'violations'.
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