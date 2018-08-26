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Facebook CENSORSHIP Communist Scoring System is a Major Step Towards the Mark of the Beast
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191 views • August 26, 2018
Credits to pastor Nic for this video.
As expected, what we saw China do in April of this year is now spreading. Facebook just jumped on board! The enforcement of the MARK just got that much closer!
For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/ or http://www.remnantofgod.org along with NicholaspoGm (https://www.real.video/channel/nicholaspogm) on Real.Video.
As expected, what we saw China do in April of this year is now spreading. Facebook just jumped on board! The enforcement of the MARK just got that much closer!
For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/ or http://www.remnantofgod.org along with NicholaspoGm (https://www.real.video/channel/nicholaspogm) on Real.Video.
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