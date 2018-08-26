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Get Your Damn Dim Bulbs
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52 views • August 26, 2018
CFL light bulbs contain toxic amounts of Mercury, and when/if broken can cause severe damage to your health and those around you. And even IF you do not use them yourself, your neighbor down the block probably does. Mercury released into the air can travel over 200 miles. So let's see, when all of those big earthquakes and volcanic explosions take place, even those people who are not in the hot zone will be affected by the poisonous mercury from all of those houses with CFL bulbs being broken.
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