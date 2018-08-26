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URGENT!!! Alex Jones Predicts 9/11 Terror Attacks Six Weeks Before
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19 views • August 26, 2018
Urgent! Alex Jones predicted the 9/11 terror attack and now is being censored for sounding the alarm. Share with everyone you know so we can expose them before it happens.
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