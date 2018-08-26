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ALEX JONES EXPOSES PEDOPHILE ELITES
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43 views • August 26, 2018
In this episode of Into The Deep TV we examine the possible reason Alex Jones has been censored on the web. Alex Jones has long exposed the wicked pedophile elite that use child sex to comprise powerful heads of government to gain world influence.
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