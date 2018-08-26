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Vegan Weight Loss |Day 3|100% Full Vegan!
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10 views • August 26, 2018
Day 3 of going full vegan! Not as bad as I had figured.. Its pretty humid around here so I think thats why my shirt has a halo and I have no idea why the audio is weird in this video. Might re shoot this one for better audio.
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