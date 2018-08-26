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Nanotechnology In McDonalds Food - Mike Adams
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3268 views • August 26, 2018
Thanks to Mike Adams for his much needed work on this and many other issues. McD's had a LOT of PR disasters, like yoga mat, pink slime, Styrofoam and other unsavory ingredients in their food. McD's made an attempt to spruce up their image by offering a "salad". It's mostly a bowl of chemically grown lettuce. A comedian once said McD's was trying to go "healthy" by offering this salad, but they still didn't "get it right" because the salad dressing is only a mix of their ketchup and mustard :-)
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