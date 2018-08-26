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NIGHTMARE AT THE NEW MEXICO COMPOUND
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27 views • August 26, 2018
In this episode of Into The Deep, we take a look at the New Mexico compound nightmare. Where children were allegedly being trained to carry out school-shooting and the connections to radical Muslim extremism. Siraj Wahhaj Sr. was one of the people identified as "unindicted persons who may be alleged as co-conspirators" in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, but was never charged, and denies any involvement with the bombing.
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