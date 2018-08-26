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😂 Red Pill News Rant CRANK CALL #1- Jamal Wants To Be An Auctioneer
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7 views • August 26, 2018
It's time for some levity.... One of my fortes is doing character voices, and in return doing some epic crank calls. Here is a classic I did a few years ago called, "Jamal Wants To Be An Auctioneer". Jamal is a character I've performed for many years.
I'm sure you'll find Jamal very endearing.
More crank calls with other characters on the way.....
@DeplorableTodd
&
@RedPilledgenius
I'm sure you'll find Jamal very endearing.
More crank calls with other characters on the way.....
@DeplorableTodd
&
@RedPilledgenius
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