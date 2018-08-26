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Refugees harass German school girls - Their local mayor tells them not to complain
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108 views • August 26, 2018
Last Thursday a worried grandfather voiced his concerns about the increasing incidents of sexual harassment of young girls on their way to school by migrants in a meeting in the German town of Bad Schlema. His own granddaughter has been victim of sexual harassment and he fears it will get worse. The mayor's reply angered the over 100 citizens who were present: "It's simple, don't provoke them and don't walk in these areas."
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