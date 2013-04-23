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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday April 23 2013 Full Length
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10 views • August 26, 2018
On the April 23,2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Rob Dew and David Knight discuss the ongoing Paul Revere Film Contest. News Covered: Shocking Footage: Americans Ordered Out Of Homes At Gunpoint By SWAT teams. Police Say The Naked Man Arrested In Boston Was Not Tamerlan Tsarnaev. With No Ricin Found in Suspect's Home, Defense Pushes for His Release.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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