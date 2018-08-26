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Indicting Corrupt Public Official w Grand Jury
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29 views • August 26, 2018
How to indict public officials with the laws they use against us. President Trump just followed me on GAB.ai yall need to get on there and sub to my channel snafuradio.
support this channel paypal.me/snafuradio or buy codys book at codysnodgres.com
support this channel paypal.me/snafuradio or buy codys book at codysnodgres.com
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