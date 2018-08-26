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Facebook Communist Scoring System Preamble to the MARK
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32 views • August 26, 2018
As expected, what we saw China do in April of this year is now spreading. Facebook just jumped on board!
All links to the videos and articles mentioned in this video are in my poGm blog entry at: (Coming soon)
MAIN SITE:
http://www.remnantofgod.org
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All links to the videos and articles mentioned in this video are in my poGm blog entry at: (Coming soon)
MAIN SITE:
http://www.remnantofgod.org
╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗
║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣
╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣
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