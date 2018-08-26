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Pope Francis Told To Bust A Move
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119 views • August 26, 2018
Another torpedo of admission has blown the hull of the Vatican. In my opinion the Catholic Church system as it is, a pedophile empowerment system, should not be allowed to continue. Why should it? How could anyone abuse a child and claim to follow the teachings of Jesus of Nazareth? https://twitter.com/NewsBowne http://dailynewscollective.com/
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