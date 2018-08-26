© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**12 Days of Excellence 2017 Bloopers**, by Look Faith First
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 26, 2018
Coach West sets up the 12 Days of Excellence for the New Year!!! Watch and learn why the S.M.A.R.T. goals system is antiquated and insufficient for today's competitive world.
Go Back to Day 1 Here: https://www.real.video/5826628243001
Go Back to Day 12 Here: https://www.real.video/5827060847001
Learn more about Coach West and Look Faith First @ www.lookfaithfirst.com
Visit our other channels:
https://www.real.video/channel/truthstead
https://www.real.video/channel/coachwest
Go Back to Day 1 Here: https://www.real.video/5826628243001
Go Back to Day 12 Here: https://www.real.video/5827060847001
Learn more about Coach West and Look Faith First @ www.lookfaithfirst.com
Visit our other channels:
https://www.real.video/channel/truthstead
https://www.real.video/channel/coachwest
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.