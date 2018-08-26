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Declaration of Cybernetic Independence
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9 views • August 26, 2018
Conventional Internet services providers are censoring their users and invading their privacy. It's time to decamp from such providers and find or build new ones. With apologies to Thomas Jefferson.
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