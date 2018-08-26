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Part 2 Jesus Christ or Antichrist- Which Are You Worshiping?
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37 views • August 26, 2018
The Antichrist deception is probably the most cunning and craftily devised deception of all deceptions. The Roman Catholic Jesuit Vatican Ecumenical Movement is a trap into which many will be caught which leads directly to the Mark of the Beast. Jesus said, "Take heed that no man deceive you. For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many," Matthew 24:4-5. We examine Antichrist worship in contrast with true worship of Jesus Christ.
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