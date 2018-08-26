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Charlie Williams Plays Piano
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72 views • August 26, 2018
Just me playing a little original piano for ya'll, to start things off.Thanks for listening. It was hot in my upstairs studio. You can skip through the video easily if you don't have two hours to see and hear everything....yeah....check out my channel, its been there since 2003 showing thousands of bands, and hundreds of live internet TV shows, and has had hundreds of millions of views, before YouTube ... CoffeeshopTV.com Thanks
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