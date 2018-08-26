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INFOWARS vs SANDY HOOK: CANARY IN THE COAL MINE? OR DISTRACTION OPERATION?
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46 views • August 26, 2018
Opening Song AUTOHOAX https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mkon4mU5Ia4
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