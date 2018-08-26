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No Joke! [They] Are Spraying US - Agenda 21
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67 views • August 26, 2018
More first hand evidence that a disgustingly evil invention and money making scheme has got a grip on....and control over the entire earth and every living thing on it. Will we stop this, or let it kill us?
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