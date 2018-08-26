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Danny Casolaro Was Right: Avoid The Calamari
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9 views • August 26, 2018
The Clinton’s past presidential campaigns went through donors like crop rotation. Barack Obama and his controller, The Clinton Foundation, are actually being operated from another level above. A force in American politics since the rash of assassinations which started with the rise of European humanist thought i.e., anarchists, et al.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2016/08/19/danny-casalaro-was-right-avoid-the-calamari/
https://barefootcavalry.com/2016/08/19/danny-casalaro-was-right-avoid-the-calamari/
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