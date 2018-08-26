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Wing Chun Third Form - Bil Gee - Thrusting Fingers
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18 views • August 26, 2018
Bil Gee or "Thrusting Fingers" is the third empty hand form in the Wing Chun Kung Fu system. Thrusting Fingers consists of Wing Chun's core concepts like centerline control, limb receptivity, non-commitment, and the immovable elbow and techniques like eye gouges, elbow strikes and trips. To learn more about this martial art please visit: http://www.BangkokWingChun.com
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