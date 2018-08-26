© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sidérant! Suicide en direct de notre civilisation. (21/11/2017)
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • August 26, 2018
Pour ceux qui seraient tentés de se suicider à la fin de cette vidéo, dites-vous bien que Londres est une des villes les plus bobos de la planète et n'est donc pas forcément représentative. En outre, malgré ça le Royaume-Uni a quand -même voté le brexit, tout n'est donc pas perdu. La video originale en VO sur le site de Lauren Southern :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_AnHRnTszk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_AnHRnTszk
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.