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FrankenFoot Fingers Sid Vicious and Calls Out Anna Sigga Nicolazzi as a FRAUD
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22 views • August 26, 2018
I had the entire Blumenthal timeline typed out...and then it was GONE. Thus, this video.
"True Conviction should be removed from the air. So-called "decorated prosecutor" Anna Sigga Nicolazzi LIED and cost John Giuca the best years of his life. Anthony Russo was an idiot, but John was sleeping when Mark Fisher was MURDERED in front of Albert Cleary's home. John Avitto LIED no less than SEVEN TIMES, and it's all on the record."
"True Conviction should be removed from the air. So-called "decorated prosecutor" Anna Sigga Nicolazzi LIED and cost John Giuca the best years of his life. Anthony Russo was an idiot, but John was sleeping when Mark Fisher was MURDERED in front of Albert Cleary's home. John Avitto LIED no less than SEVEN TIMES, and it's all on the record."
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