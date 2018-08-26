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RUSSIARUSSIARUSSIA! Where Is The RULE OF LAW?!?
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43 views • August 26, 2018
This video should be watched by EVERY SINGLE DEMOCRAT, REPUBLICAN, AND INDEPENDENT in this country!
When criminals aren't held to account for their past crimes, they are EMBOLDENED to larger, more horrific crimes.
#CANST is my initiative - it stands for Children Are NOT SEX TOYS!
You can support my initiative at https://PayPal/me/GMNo
It will be a SAFE HAVEN for anyone whom was molested, kidnapped, trafficked, etc.
Please free to use my hashtag to alert others
When criminals aren't held to account for their past crimes, they are EMBOLDENED to larger, more horrific crimes.
#CANST is my initiative - it stands for Children Are NOT SEX TOYS!
You can support my initiative at https://PayPal/me/GMNo
It will be a SAFE HAVEN for anyone whom was molested, kidnapped, trafficked, etc.
Please free to use my hashtag to alert others
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