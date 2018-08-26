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Wing Chun First Form - Siu Nim Tao - The Little Idea
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51 views • August 26, 2018
Siu Nim Tao or "The Little Idea" is the first empty hand form in the Wing Chun Kung-Fu system. The little idea consists of Wing Chun's core concepts including centerline theory, economy of motion, simultaneous attack and defense, and techniques like the chain punch, tan sao, pak sao, and other upper body strikes/blocks. To learn more about this
martial art please visit: http://www.BangkokWingChun.com
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.INFO
martial art please visit: http://www.BangkokWingChun.com
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.INFO
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