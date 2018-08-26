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ICIJ couldn't find Browders shell companies? in the Panama Papers but there in there
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11 views • August 26, 2018
Investigative Consortium of Journalists somehow conveniently managed to miss the shell companies used by Browder for Tax Evasion from Russia so why has this been covered up or missed as he used the services of Mossack Fonseca to expedite large capital transactions out of the country. https://www.thekomisarscoop.com/2018/01/icij-panama-papers-investigators-ignored-william-browder/
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