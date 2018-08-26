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Afraid of the Giants | Pass the Salt Live | 8.24.18
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2 views • August 26, 2018
Psalm 2 says, “The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, and against his anointed.”
Yet, you go to church every Sunday and never hear the truth. Church embraces this Cultural Marxism, rather than explaining it.
Spiritual fear is a healthy, natural reaction to danger...but when you’re constantly “not doing things” out of fear, that is evil.
Christianity has become fear-based.
Instead of fearing God, we fear what man can do to us.
Yet, you go to church every Sunday and never hear the truth. Church embraces this Cultural Marxism, rather than explaining it.
Spiritual fear is a healthy, natural reaction to danger...but when you’re constantly “not doing things” out of fear, that is evil.
Christianity has become fear-based.
Instead of fearing God, we fear what man can do to us.
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